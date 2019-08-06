Mary Timony has a new band. Timony — the former Helium leader, Wild Flag/Autoclave member, and solo artist — recently formed a new crew called Hammered Hulls, and it also features fellow DC punk veterans Alec MacKaye, Mark Cisneros, and Chris Wilson. Their first 7″ is coming out on Friday, and the song that they shared last month, “Written Words,” absolutely fucking rules. But even with this new band going, Timony is not slowing down one tiny bit with Ex Hex, the revved-up power trio that she also leads. And last night, they were on TV.

After taking a break for a few years, Ex Hex came ripping back earlier this year with the hooky, vicious, and fun-as-hell sophomore album It’s Real. And last night, the band returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers, a TV show that they absolutely wrecked back in 2014, to blow the place to smithereens once again.

This time, Ex Hex played their garage-pop monster “Cosmic Cave.” They’ve added touring bassist and fellow DC punk veteran Michelle Mae, formerly of the Make Up and Weird War, and that gave Timony a little more room to shred. She took it. Meanwhile, bassist-turned-guitarist Betsy Wright, also of Bat Fangs, remains one of the most charismatic forces in indie rock. These people are just fun to watch perform, and you can watch them do what they do below.

It’s Real is out now on Merge.