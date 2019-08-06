Tyler, The Creator will make his return to New Zealand in January, after being banned for five years. The rapper is slated to headline the country’s biggest music festival, Bay Dreams. As Stuff reports, Tyler’s visa has been approved and Immigration New Zealand says he “is no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest.” Just a few months ago, Tyler returned to the UK after a four-year ban.

Back in 2012, Odd Future was barred from performing in Auckland’s Big Day Out festival due to concern over allegedly homophobic lyrics. In 2014, they were supposed to play at Eminem’s Rapture stadium show, but were prevented from entering New Zealand after the country’s immigration services called them “a potential threat to public order,” citing “incidents at past performances in which they have incited violence.”