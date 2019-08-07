Robyn Announces New North American Tour Dates

In support of last year’s grand comeback album Honey — one of the best LPs of 2018 — the Swedish synth-pop auteur Robyn has been touring North America in little spurts this year, performing just a few shows at a time. Some of the Stereogum staff saw her at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden last spring, and it was dope. Two more of us saw her close out Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer, and that was dope too. And now Robyn has announced she’s coming back to the US for another extremely limited run of shows in October, which will presumably also be dope.

This time around Robyn is doing four gigs. One of them, her stop at the second weekend of Austin City Limits, we already knew about. The other three are headlining shows in Detroit, Columbus, and Dallas. (As a Columbus resident, this is pleasing news.)

Check out the details on her itinerary below, and if you want to come get your honey, tickets go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday, 8/19 following various presales.

TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory