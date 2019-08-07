Earlier this year, Caroline Polachek, the former leader of Chairlift, released “Door,” her first solo single under her own name. A little later she came out with two more solo songs, “Ocean Of Tears” and “Parachute,” both lovely, gauzy, spectral tracks that do some surprising things with trap drums and gut-rumbling bass tones. Today, Polachek confirms what we were hoping to learn: Those three tracks are the opening shots from a new album. It’s called Pang, and right now, we don’t know anything else about it. But this fall Polachek will play a series of shows behind it — not really a tour, since it’s just five performances on two continents. And right now, Polachek has also dropped a video for “Ocean Of Tears.

Polachek co-directed the “Ocean Of Tears” video with Matt Copson, and it’s an ’80s-looking fantasia with Polachek as a glammed-out pirate. There are also elaborate rope ladders, glowing gems, and a spooky ending. Below, watch the video, read what Polachek has to say about it, and check out Polachek’s forthcoming dates.

Polachek says:

I’ve had a longstanding crush on the pale color worlds of Monet’s snow paintings, and after visiting the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland this spring, was immediately inspired to morph those two zones into the perfect setting for “Ocean Of Tears.” After all, the song is wild and lonely…like a pirate’s heart.

TOUR DATES:

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/27 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/30 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel

11/03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso