Pharmakon – “Spit It Out”

Pharmakon’s new album is called Devour, and their new song is called “Spit It Out.” Logical! Today’s tune follows lead single “Self Regulating System” as our second preview of the project, which, according to Margaret Chardiet, “uses self-cannibalization as allegory for the self-destructive nature of humans; on cellular, individual, societal and species-wide scales.” This one is as intense as any Pharmakon song, with a vocal that sounds feral and possessed. Listen below.

Devour is out 8/30 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.