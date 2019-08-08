Last year, the Smashing Pumpkins — their original lineup mostly reunited and restored, with only original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky missing — released the Rick Rubin-produced album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. A new classic-lineup Smashing Pumpkins lineup really just seems like an excuse to do more touring. And the Pumpkins have certainly done plenty of touring; they’re about to head out on a trek with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, a grand collision of fascinating ’90s alt-rock egos. But Billy Corgan takes everything seriously, and there’s nothing dashed-off about the new Pumpkins music. You can see that when they perform.

Last night, the Smashing Pumpkins were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and they brought all the sweeping theatricality of their arena show to the TV studio. (They did the same thing on Kimmel late last year.)

For Colbert, the Pumpkins played “Knights Of Malta,” the first single from Shiny And Oh So Bright. (And yes, Stephen Colbert did say the album’s full title on the air, without even the tiniest hint of a smirk.) They sounded huge and imposing, with a couple of extra musicians and some gospel-style vocalists backing them up. And say what you will about the current version of Billy Corgan, but that man has a presence. Watch the performance below.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun is out now on Napalm Records. The tour with Noel Gallagher kicks off tonight in Camden, New Jersey.