Future Teens are releasing their sophomore album, Breakup Season, in just about a month. The Boston band has put out two songs from it so far — “Emotional Bachelor” and “Frequent Crier” — and today they’re sharing a third, “So What.”

This one’s a slower burn than those first singles, a sadsack scour about feeling emotionally stunted delivered entirely by band co-vocalist Daniel Radin. “Have no time to let in someone new/ That’s not true, not true, not true,” he sings. “Should find a better excuse/ For why I’m scared of what I can’t un-lose.”

The music video, directed by Michael Herricks, finds each band member alternating places while flashing between wearing lampshades on their heads and being surrounded by some bummer party decorations. Watch and listen below.

Breakup Season is out 9/6 via Triple Crown Records & Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.