Stream Dominant Force’s Cosmic Denial EP

The Orange County, Florida hardcore band Dominant Force are relatively new to the world, but they sound like guys who would’ve scared the shit out of you when you first started going to shows. Dominant Force’s sound is a furious, adrenal take on mid-’80s tough-guy hardcore — that Cro-Mags moment, when metal influences were just starting to show up, and when shows were basically all-out brawls. Dominant Force self-released their debut EP We Don’t Want The Last Laugh last year. And yesterday, they dropped the follow-up, a sing-song crusher called Cosmic Denial. It fucking rips. Stream it below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-denial" target="_blank">Cosmic Denial by Dominant Force</a>

Cosmic Denial is out now on Triple B.