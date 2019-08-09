Stream C.H.E.W.’s New Album Punx Play 2040

Chicago cult heroes C.H.E.W. play a frantic, feverish blitzkrieg form of hardcore — the type where songs are over in one minute and you can’t understand any of the actual words of the vocals. They’ve risen to the top of the DIY punk universe by being really good at making that kind of noise. And today, less than a year after releasing their debut album Feeding Frenzy, they’ve come out with a new one called Punx Play 2040.

C.H.E.W. actually recorded Punx Play 2040 at the end of 2017, but it’s just now seeing wide release. It’s a live recording, and they’ve reportedly been selling cassette copies during their recent tour with DIY indie rockers Pile, except this version has added bonus tracks, including a parody of self-help pep talks. The full release jams 14 songs into less than half an hour, and it’s the type of rabid D-beat absurdity that, when heard at a proper volume, can make you feel like you’ve just jammed your entire head into a blender and then set it on purée. It features a song called “Voluntary Human Extinction,” which should give you some idea of the whole vibe. Stream the album below.

