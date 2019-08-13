Intersect Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup

Summer festival season will never end. Some enterprising soul has noticed that it still feels like summer in Las Vegas in December. And later this year, some very big acts will play at the Intersect Festival, a new multi-day throwdown that’s coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds 12/6-7. The festival has just announced the first phase of its inaugural lineup, and all four of its headliners are big draws: Foo Fighters, Beck, Kacey Musgraves, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Further down the bill, Intersect features names that would be high up on the poster of just about any festival in America: Spoon, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, Flying Lotus, Chvrches, Gesaffelstein, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, H.E.R., Thundercat, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. More acts will be added, but that’s a good start! You can find more info here.