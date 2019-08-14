Synästhesie Festival Announces Full 2019 Lineup

This November, the Berlin festival Synästhesie will return with another year of music that spans from atmospheric psychedelia to ragged post-punk to trippy krautrock. Given that it takes place at Kulturbrauerei — a former brewery turned culture center — you can also assume Synästhesie is one of those smaller festivals that makes good use of its location and lineup together, grittier sounds in an urban center. It promises a different kind of experience than even the big European festivals, which are naturally more interesting than Stateside ones but are still festivals.

Instead, Synästhesie is a more intimate, contained affair — two days, curated and sculpted by the people behind Berlin’s beloved 8MM bar. The festival had previously announced headliners including Stereolab, Deerhunter, and Black Lips. Michael Rother of Neu! will be there, performing music not only from the seminal krautrock group but also his other projects. And Stereogum is a media partner with Synästhesie this year, so a couple of us will be there, too.

Today, the festival is unveiling the rest of the bill, which also includes Priests, A Place To Bury Strangers, Holygram, and Flamingods. Check out the full lineup below:

Stereolab

Deerhunter

Black Lips

Michael Rother (Performing Neu!, Harmonia, And Solo Works)

A Place To Bury Strangers

Priests

Flamingods

10,000 Russos

Holygram

Sofia Portanet

Laura Carbone

Saba Lou

Jealous

Ryskinder

Palm Squirrel

Perilymph

Go Lamborghini Go

Synästhesie will go down 11/16 and 11/17 this year. Tickets and more info are available here. Come hang with us in Berlin!