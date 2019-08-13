Sean O’Hagan – “On A Lonely Day (Ding, Dong)”

Sean O’Hagan is releasing a new solo album, Radum Calls, Radum Calls, later this year. It’s his second-ever solo album after 1990’s High Llamas, which would go on to be the name of the band with which the Irish musician would put out the bulk of his music, most recently with the 2016 full-length Here Come The Rattling Trees. Today, he’s releasing the album’s lead single, “On A Lonely Day (Ding, Dong),” a peacefully surreal track that chimes with a pleasant unease. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Candy Clock”

02 “Better Lull Bear”

03 “I Am Here”

04 “The Paykan (Lalli’s Song)”

05 “McCardle Brown”

06 “Clearing House”

07 “One A Lonely Day (Ding, Dong)”

08 “Spoken Gem”

09 “Sancto Electrial”

10 “Take My Steps (Nora Bramms)”

11 “Radum Calls”

12 “Calling, Sending”

Radum Calls, Radum Calls is out 10/25 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.