Hiss Golden Messenger – “Happy Birthday, Baby”

We’re about a month out from Terms Of Surrender, M.C. Taylor’s latest folk-rock collection under the name Hiss Golden Messenger. Following June’s lead single “I Need A Teacher” and July’s “Cat’s Eye Blue,” today the endlessly prolific combo returns with the album’s third single, “Happy Birthday, Baby,” a song Taylor wrote for his daughter’s fifth birthday.

“It’s mostly a love letter to her, part apology, part plea for forgiveness, and part recounting of the day she was born, when all the roads boiled over with rainwater and thunder and lightning filled the air,” Taylor tells Rolling Stone. “There are also many secret things in this song that only my family knows about.”

Listen below and reflect on your own little familial inside jokes as well as the universal human experience and maybe feel some feelings.

Terms Of Surrender is out 9/20 on Merge.