Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover, is out in a week. She’s shared three songs from it so far: “ME!,” “You Need To Calm Down,” and “The Archer.”

Since she put out that last one, there’s been some happenings in Swiftland: She appeared on the cover of the famed September issue of Vogue, talking about politics and music industry sexism, and she also held a series of listening sessions for Swift diehards, which means that there are a good handful of people out there who have heard Lover in full.

Alas, we have not, but tonight Swift is sharing another new song from it, and this one just so happens to be its title track. It was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Check it out below.

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic.