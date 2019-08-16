Björk Announces Utopia Box Set With 14 Handmade Birdcall Flutes

Björk has been taking Utopia on tour again with Cornucopia, a new theatrical stage show based on her 2017 album. And now she’s reissuing the album itself with a new deluxe box set featuring 14 handmade birdcall flutes individually selected by Björk. As she explains in a statement:

utopia is so much about birdsong and sonically the mutation between synth/bird , bird/flute , flute/synth ……. air like that was a theme through all of the album . so i got very excited when i found these handmade wooden flutes imitating precisely particular birds . and i guess wanted you guys to have an opportunity to share that with me …….. enjoy !!!

warmthness ,

björk

Created in collaboration with the French company Quelle est Belle, the box set comes in a bespoke perspex case with an intricate design and tinted side panels designed by M/M (Paris). It’ll set you back a cool £500. Watch an unboxing video announcing the box set below.

The Utopia box set is out 11/1 via One Little Indian. Pre-order it here.