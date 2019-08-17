Juicy J Announces Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour

Three 6 Mafia are coming back. As The Fader reports, Juicy J has announced that he and co-founding member DJ Paul are reuniting for a tour that they’re calling the Return Of Three 6 Mafia. Or, as he put it in the caption of his post on Instagram: “THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION TOUR!”

In addition to Juicy J and DJ Paul, the tour will feature original Three 6 Mafia, Hypnotize Minds, and HCP crew members Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat along with special guests DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

The only confirmed date so far is a 10/12 show at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, near the group’s Memphis hometown. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, 8/23. Check out the poster below.