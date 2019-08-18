Last week, early-’10s indie-pop hitmakers Foster The People went on a Twitter rant espousing conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein’s recent death. Epstein, the billionaire financier and longtime serial child molester, was found dead in his New York jail cell. He had apparently died by suicide, but a good chunk of the online discourse speculate that his death was arranged by a powerful person, like Bill Clinton, who had been involved in Epstein’s crimes. FTP, on the other hand, think that Epstein might not even be dead and that a body double was placed in his cell. Today, Ezra Koenig welcomed FTP frontman Mark Foster on his Time Crisis radio show to discuss his theories.

“I think you go through all the realms of possibilities of what happened, what could have happened,” Foster tells Koenig on today’s episode. “And look, I’m not a forensics expert—I put out a fucking tweet. You know what I mean? Just being a musician that wanted to put out a tweet and start a public discourse about this guy. But you look at the photo, and it’s not the same guy!”

Koenig didn’t buy it. “I’m a very live and let live open-minded kind of guy,” he says. “I’m like, ‘Hey man I don’t believe everything The New York Times says, like sure, tell me why you think that is.” Koenig and co-host Jake Longstreth likened the Epstein conspiracy theories to the theories that surrounded September 11 and the JFK assassination.

“I guess I would say that I feel like we’re living in an age of misinformation,” Foster concluded. “People need to do their own research and dig and not believe everything that you hear.”

Listen to the full Time Crisis episode here. The interview begins around the 38:50 mark.