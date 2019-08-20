Kim Gordon – “Sketch Artist” Video (Feat. Abbi Jacobson)

Since Sonic Youth’s dissolution in 2011, co-founder Kim Gordon has collaborated with artists like Tony Conrad, Ikue Mori, Julie Cafritz, and Stephen Malkmus, and has been releasing noise music with guitarist Bill Nace as Body/Head. We caught up with Gordon and Nace back in January when Gordon interviewed fellow Matador signee Steve Gunn.

Now Gordon is announcing her first official solo album. For No Home Record, Gordon teamed with producer Justin Raisen — known for his work with Sky Ferreira, Charli XCX, and Miya Folick — who was credited on her 2016 solo single “Murdered Out.” That song is on No Home Record, and today we hear another one.

Today’s new track “Sketch Artist” is unsurprisingly experimental in nature, yet feels perfectly concocted for the rise of a new artistic direction. There are modernized bass-blasting synths at work, but in typical Gordon fashion, straightforward lyrics that eventually collapse in on themselves are issued with a raspy grate.

The video for “Sketch Artist” was directed by Loretta Fahrenholz. Gordon stars as a ride-share driver for a company called Unter who somehow possesses the power to overtake random passersby that catch her glance, leaving them seizing on the sidewalks as the sawtooth synths rip through the atmosphere. The video also features a cameo from Abbi Jacobson of Broad City donning drag-like makeup similar to the Bingo Bronson Whole Foods episode.

Watch the video for “Sketch Artist” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sketch Artist”

02 “Air Bnb”

03 “Paprika Pony”

04 “Murdered Out”

05 “Don’t Play It”

06 “Cookie Butter”

07 “Hungry Baby”

08 “Earthquake”

09 “Get Your Life Back”

No Home Record out 10/13 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.