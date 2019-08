Ghost Orchard’s new album, Bunny, is coming out at the end of the week. Sam Hall has shared two songs from his project’s latest so far, “Station” and the title track,” and today he’s sharing one final one before the whole thing is out in full. Like the other two singles, “Honeymoon” miniature but sweeping, Hall stuttering about the push and pull between caring too much and trying not to care at all. Listen to it via GoldFlakePaint below.

Bunny is out 8/23 via Orchid Tapes. Pre-order it here.