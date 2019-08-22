DIIV’s last album, their sophomore LP Is The Is Are, back in 2016. The following year, frontman Zachary Cole Smith checked himself into rehab. Understandably, things slowed down, aside from a few Sparklehorse and Elliott Smith covers. But last month, the Brooklyn band announced their forthcoming third album and shared lead single “Skin Game,” their first new original song in more than three years. Today, they return with “Taker.” It’s a grungy, melancholic track, grounded by a chugging guitar and Smith’s smooth falsetto. Listen below.

Deceiver is out 10/4 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.