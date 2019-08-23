Watch Mumford & Sons Interview To Be David Spade Show’s House Band

A few years ago, one of the Sons in Mumford & Sons tried to launch a comedy career. It never really took off, though, so now he and the rest of the Mumford family are going for the next best thing: becoming the house band on Lights Out With David Spade, David Spade’s new late-night talk show on Comedy Central.

That’s the premise of a new sketch on the show, anyway, which basically amounts to three minutes of David Spade fucking with Marcus Mumford and his bandmates. He says that he’s “looking for a house band and not a vacuum repair store in the valley that’s going out of business” and then calls them “Aerosmith for people with allergies.” Watch below.