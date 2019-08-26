Such is the power of Rosalía right now that the Spanish pop star could have brought any one of her many recent hits to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Monday night. This year already, she’s collaborated with J Balvin with “Con Altura” and Ozuna with “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” and she’s notched two songs of her own, “Aute Cuture” and “Fucking Money Man.”

At the awards show, Rosalía didn’t just settle for one track; instead, she did two. She treated the audience to the live debut of her fire Ozuna collab “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” and also managed to include a truncated version of “Aute Cuture.”

Earlier in the night, Rosalía accepted the award for Best Latin Video with J Balvin for “Con Altura.”

Watch a clip from the performance below.