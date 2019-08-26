Watch Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Sing “Señorita” Together For The First Time At The VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes now have the #1 song in the country. Their collaboration, “Señorita,” came out a couple months ago and has been inching its way up the charts. Last week, when Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” finally dethroned “Old Town Road,” “Señorita” slipped ahead of “OTR” to land at #2, and now the song has overtaken “Bad Guy” to land at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cabello and Mendes had never performed the song live, though, until Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards. And it must have felt like a victory lap for the two of them — an alleged couple — to perform it just as it’s reaching peak popularity. Previously, the two of them had linked up on the 2015 mini-hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Earlier in the night, Mendes had his own little solo moment with a performance of his single “If I Can’t Have You.”

Watch their performance at the VMAs below.