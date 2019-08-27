Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Run It To Ya” Video

Black Belt Eagle Scout’s sophomore album, At The Party With My Brown Friends, is coming out at the end of the week. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, the quasi-title track “At The Party” and “My Heart Dreams,” and today Katherine Paul is sharing a third and final single, “Run It To Ya,” before the whole thing is out in full. It’s sparkling and starry-eyed, a song about beauty that manages to capture the beauty she’s singing about. “You have eyes/ Just like mine/ And your hair/ The blackest shine,” Paul intones, the music building up around her.

Here’s what Paul said of the songs music video, which was directed by Evan James Benally Atwood:

It felt natural for the ‘Run It to Ya’ music video to star queer indigenous womxn and show their love story unfold. The setting is a queer Indigenous prom, a space where we can truly be ourselves without the ridicules of white settler colonialism. It’s a realm where we can reimagine what our lives look like as queer Indigenous people; what is normally a heteronormative space turns into a magical place where people have the freedom to safely love how they choose. Throughout my work, I intend to show the thriving lives of Indigenous people, and how we are often excluded from mainstream rock music and the media. This exclusion is detrimental to our health and our existence. I am trying to show what my life is like so that other people can see how we have the right to thrive in this world and have the ability to decolonize.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/21 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/24 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/30 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

11/01 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

11/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/05 Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone *

11/06 St. Louis, MO @ Foam

11/07 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

11/08 Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

11/10 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/12 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

11/13 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

11/15 San Diego, CA @ Ché Café

11/16 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/17 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

11/20 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/22 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/23 Dallas, TX @ The Foundry

11/24 Houston, TX @ Satellite

11/26 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

11/27 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

11/30 Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit *

12/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/03 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

12/04 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre *

12/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

*= w/ Devendra Banhart

At The Party With My Brown Friends is out 8/30 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.