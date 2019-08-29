Kieren Hebden’s last Four Tet full-length, New Energy, came out back in 2017. He’s shared a few singles this year and launched his Warehouse Project dance night series last month. Today, the London producer released a new three-song record in collaboration with painter and lifelong friend Anna Liber Lewis. The collection is appropriately titled, Anna Painting.

Hebden and Lewis worked on the music over several months. “We worked in tandem from conversation and correspondence. I made music and Anna responded to it with drawings and paintings, apart from the last track, which I made after having seen her work,” Hebden writes in a statement. The work was performed earlier this year at a show called Muscle Memory at the Elephant West gallery in London.

Listen to Anna Painting below.

<a href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/anna-painting" target="_blank">Anna Painting by Four Tet</a>

Anna Painting is out now.