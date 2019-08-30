Hear Miles Davis’ Previously Unreleased Song “Give It Up”

Next week, Rhino and Warner Records are releasing a previously unheard Miles Davis studio album out into the world called Rubberband. The album was originally recorded in 1985, but got lost in the shuffle as Davis transitioned over to Warner Bros Records from his longtime home at Columbia. He’d follow it up instead with Tutu. The album was finished recently by its original producers, Randy Hall and Zane Giles, with drums played by Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr.

The label released one song from it, “Rubberband Of Life,” for a Record Store Day exclusive EP last year, and this summer they announced the release of the album in full and shared a couple new songs from it, inculding “Paradise” and “So Emotional.” Today, they’re sharing another Rubberband track, “Give It Up.”

Rubberband is out 9/6 via Rhino/Warner.