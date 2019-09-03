Watch An Exclusive Clip From Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s new film Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice explores Ronstadt’s incredible life and career, tracing her path from singing Mexican music as a child in Arizona to becoming one of the defining figures of LA’s Laurel Canyon roots-rock scene to her current battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The movie features interviews with Ronstadt herself plus Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, David Geffen, and Aaron Neville. Ahead of its release this Friday at select theaters nationwide, we’re sharing an exclusive clip from the movie today.

The following excerpt from the Ronstadt documentary centers on the recording of her hit “You’re No Good,” recently featured in our The Number Ones column. In the footage, Ronstadt and her producer and manager Peter Asher share background on their cover of Dee Dee Warwick’s 1963 single for Ronstadt’s 1974 album Heart Like A Wheel. The song became the biggest hit in a career that saw Ronstadt release 11 Platinum albums, win 10 Grammys, and become the first artist to top the pop, country, and R&B charts simultaneously among other remarkable achievements.

Watch the clip below, where you can also find the official trailer for Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice hits theaters 9/6. Get more info and tickets here.