Kate Teague – “Sweetheart”

Kate Teague is a singer-songwriter from Oxford, Mississippi and she’s releasing a self-titled EP next month on Muscle Beach Records. Teague has already shared four tracks from the EP: “Good To You,” “Low Life,” “Gilly,” and “In Our Element.” Today she’s sharing yet another, and we have the privilege of premiering it.

Teague says “Sweetheart,” her new song out today, “is a reflection on work experiences I’ve had with men,” and my God does it paint an all too familiar picture. The sense of dissonance being addressed comes through most poignantly in her delivery, lingering on nearly every syllable as she sings in the chorus: “I can frown if I want to/ Don’t call me sweetheart.” The intonation used throughout suggests one of both pity and anger, supported by tender yet surfing guitars and jazzy percussion.

The overall softness of the instrumentation when compared to its lyrical content is executed brilliantly. An extremely piercing bridge in which she repeats, “You can say you’re sorry/ It won’t change your inclination,” sees Teague placing the blame on whoever this entitled asshole is, as well as society, before the tempo slows up, nearly collapsing in on itself.

Listen to “Sweetheart” below.

TRACKLIST:

01. “Gilly”

02. “Good To You (Intro)”

03. “Good To You”

04. “The Spill”

05. “In Our Element”

06. “Sweetheart”

07. “Low Life”

TOUR DATES:

09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

09/15 – Asheville, NC @ RADFest at Grey Eagle

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement (Solo)

09/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Kate Teague is out 9/20 on Muscle Beach Records. Pre-order it here.