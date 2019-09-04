Bethlehem Steel are releasing their self-titled sophomore album next week, and we’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Bad Girl” and “Empty Room.” Today, they’re sharing another one, “Govt Cheese,” a melodic wail in which Becca Ryskalczyk pushes back against support in order to stand stronger on her own. “It could kill me any time, I’ll still be taking years off my life,” she sings. “Please don’t need me, I must take care of myself.”

The song’s self-directed music video finds Ryskalczyk and the band’s new co-vocalist Christina Puerto locked in a furious dance. “I really wanted to choreograph a dance for Christina and I so I did. I wanted to show how sometimes certain male relationships held me back,” Ryskalczyk explains. “In letting some of that go I could grow as a person and find more strength in myself. The dual dancers shows the importance of healthy friendships and a solid support system if you’re lucky enough to find that.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/13 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Cat Cohen and Shark Muffin

09/14 Buffalo, NY release show @ Mohawk Place

09/15 Albany, NY @ Buddie’s Basement

09/16 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s

09/25 Boston, MA @ O’Briens *

09/26 Northampton, MA @ Red Cross *

09/27 Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar *

09/28 Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s *

09/29 Kalamazoo, MI @ Candy Cane Lane *

09/30 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean downstairs *

10/01 St Louis, MO @ Nu Craig *

10/02 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace *

10/03 Denton, TX @ J&Js *

10/04 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/05 New Orleans, LA @ Bank St Bar *

10/06 Nashville, TN @ Drrkmttr *

10/08 Asheville, NC @ Static Age *

10/09 Raleigh, NC @ TBA *

10/10 Washington, DC @ Rhizome *

10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Dumpster Out Back *

10/12 New York, NY @ Chili’s *

10/23 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/24 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s

10/26 Indianapolis, IN @ State St Pub

10/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/29 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers

11/01 Denver, CO @ Lion’s Layer

11/03 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/04 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey w/ Pile

11/05 Portland, OR @ Liquor Store

11/06 San Francisco, CA @ El Rio

11/07 Sacramento, CA @ Press Club

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Ham and Eggs

11/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

11/12 Santa Fe, NM @ 2nd St Brewery

11/14 Tulsa, OK @ soundpony

11/17 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr

11/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto

* = w/ Kal Marks

Bethlehem Steel is out 9/13 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.