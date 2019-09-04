Bethlehem Steel are releasing their self-titled sophomore album next week, and we’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Bad Girl” and “Empty Room.” Today, they’re sharing another one, “Govt Cheese,” a melodic wail in which Becca Ryskalczyk pushes back against support in order to stand stronger on her own. “It could kill me any time, I’ll still be taking years off my life,” she sings. “Please don’t need me, I must take care of myself.”
The song’s self-directed music video finds Ryskalczyk and the band’s new co-vocalist Christina Puerto locked in a furious dance. “I really wanted to choreograph a dance for Christina and I so I did. I wanted to show how sometimes certain male relationships held me back,” Ryskalczyk explains. “In letting some of that go I could grow as a person and find more strength in myself. The dual dancers shows the importance of healthy friendships and a solid support system if you’re lucky enough to find that.”
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/13 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Cat Cohen and Shark Muffin
09/14 Buffalo, NY release show @ Mohawk Place
09/15 Albany, NY @ Buddie’s Basement
09/16 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s
09/25 Boston, MA @ O’Briens *
09/26 Northampton, MA @ Red Cross *
09/27 Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar *
09/28 Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s *
09/29 Kalamazoo, MI @ Candy Cane Lane *
09/30 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean downstairs *
10/01 St Louis, MO @ Nu Craig *
10/02 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace *
10/03 Denton, TX @ J&Js *
10/04 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
10/05 New Orleans, LA @ Bank St Bar *
10/06 Nashville, TN @ Drrkmttr *
10/08 Asheville, NC @ Static Age *
10/09 Raleigh, NC @ TBA *
10/10 Washington, DC @ Rhizome *
10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Dumpster Out Back *
10/12 New York, NY @ Chili’s *
10/23 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/24 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s
10/26 Indianapolis, IN @ State St Pub
10/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/29 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers
11/01 Denver, CO @ Lion’s Layer
11/03 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/04 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey w/ Pile
11/05 Portland, OR @ Liquor Store
11/06 San Francisco, CA @ El Rio
11/07 Sacramento, CA @ Press Club
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Ham and Eggs
11/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox
11/12 Santa Fe, NM @ 2nd St Brewery
11/14 Tulsa, OK @ soundpony
11/17 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr
11/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto
* = w/ Kal Marks
Bethlehem Steel is out 9/13 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.