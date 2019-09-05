Earlier this year, the Raconteurs, Jack White and Brendan Benson’s returning rock ramblers, released Help Us Stranger, their first album in 11 years. They are once again a fully activated unit. And last night, White and Benson were on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to perform and to talk about why it took so long to return. But you should know that, about three seconds into their interview with Fallon, White refers to the band as “the Back-On-Tours,” and Jimmy Fallon thinks that is hysterical. You need to know these things before you press play.

In their interview with Fallon, Benson specifies that the Raconteurs never broke up; they are merely “a fluid being.” I thought that was a pretty nice phrase. White also talks about the band’s practice of starting up illegal short-range pirate radio stations so that they can listen to mixes in the car, which seems like an extremely Jack White thing to do. The interview is a bit awkward and halting, but it does give off the sense that White and Benson are weirdos who like being around each other, so that’s fun.

Also on the show, the Raconteurs played “Only Child,” a strummy and harmony-heavy deep cut that Benson wrote. They sounded good! Watch the interview and the performance below.

Help Us Stranger is out now on Third Man Records.