Here’s something funny: The Pixies post-reunion run has now lasted more than twice as long as the original version of the band did. And they’re still out here making new albums and inspiring Miley Cyrus tattoos and shit. Next week, Pixies will release a new full-length called Beneath The Eyrie. And last night, they were on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to play “Catfish Kate,” the most recent of that album’s singles.

The members of Pixies might get older, but their whole onstage demeanor has not really changed at all over the decades. Black Francis still has that big, intimidating glower, and he still radiates the sense that he would rather be anywhere other than wherever he is at that moment. He’s grown out his hair now, so that’s something new. But very little about last night’s Pixies performance suggests that it happened in 2019.

“Catfish Kate” is a weird little sea-chanty tune about a fictional character, and, at the very least, it sounds like a Pixies song. Watch them play it below.

Beneath The Eyrie is out 9/13 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order it here.