Tegan And Sara – “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

Tegan And Sara have a big week planned at the end of the month. They’re releasing a memoir called High School on Tuesday (9/24), and then just a few days later they’re releasing a new album called Hey, I’m Just Like You, which is made up of songs that they wrote while they were actually in high school. We’ve heard one of those songs so far, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” re-recorded and reimagined in full 2019 Tegan And Sara force.

Today, they’re sharing another song from it, the album’s title track “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” It’s a sisterly love song wrapped up in an acid trip. “I’m so happy that we’re friends, me and you/ I never feel invisible when you’re around/ With you, I don’t blend in with the millions,” Sara sings. She explains in a statement:

Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school. Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives. On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/24 Brooklyn, NY, @ MurMrr Theatre

09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/30 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/04 Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall

10/05 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/09 Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

10/10 Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

10/12 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

10/15 Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University, Cahn Auditorium

10/16 Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

10/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/23 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/26 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/29 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 Austin, TX @ State Theatre

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here.