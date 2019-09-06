Tegan And Sara – “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

Tegan And Sara have a big week planned at the end of the month. They’re releasing a memoir called High School on Tuesday (9/24), and then just a few days later they’re releasing a new album called Hey, I’m Just Like You, which is made up of songs that they wrote while they were actually in high school. We’ve heard one of those songs so far, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” re-recorded and reimagined in full 2019 Tegan And Sara force.
Today, they’re sharing another song from it, the album’s title track “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” It’s a sisterly love song wrapped up in an acid trip. “I’m so happy that we’re friends, me and you/ I never feel invisible when you’re around/ With you, I don’t blend in with the millions,” Sara sings. She explains in a statement:
Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school. Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives. On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/24 Brooklyn, NY, @ MurMrr Theatre
09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/30 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater
10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/04 Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall
10/05 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/09 Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
10/10 Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
10/12 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
10/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
10/15 Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University, Cahn Auditorium
10/16 Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre
10/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre
10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
10/23 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/25 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
10/26 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/29 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/01 Austin, TX @ State Theatre
Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here.