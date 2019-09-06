Cashmere Cat – “For Your Eyes Only” Video

Norwegian producer Magnus August Høiberg, better known as Cashmere Cat, has worked with pop music heavyweights like Kanye West, Shawn Mendes, Charli XCX, Major Lazer, and Halsey. His debut studio album, 2017’s 9, was a star-studded party that featured Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and more. But it seems like his upcoming LP Princess Catgirl, out later this month, will be something a little more inward and personal.

The eponymous Princess Catgirl is a new character that Cashmere Cat created to represent himself, a way for him to get over his shyness. And the one song that we’ve heard from the album so far, lead single “Emotions,” had no guests on it at all. Now he’s shared another, “For Your Eyes Only,” and it’s also a solo affair.

The music video for “For Your Eyes Only,” like the one for “Emotions,” was directed by Jake Schreier and stars The Leftovers/Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Margaret Qualley in motion capture as Princess Catgirl. Accompanied by Cashmere Cat’s sugary electronic pop fantasia, she dances through an animated video-game world as she evades beams of light that pierce through the forest. Watch and listen below.

Princess Catgirl is out 9/20 on Mad Love/Interscope.