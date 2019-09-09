Somewhere in the multiverse, there is an alternate reality where Lana Del Rey released a song called “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” That seems so much like a Lana Del Rey song title — and, for that matter, like a Lana Del Rey song. But it didn’t happen in this reality. In this reality, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” belongs to Del Rey’s friend Ariana Grande. And during a visit to the BBC Live Lounge this morning, Del Rey tried it out herself.

Del Rey didn’t exactly reimagine “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” as a Lana Del Rey song. It’s a faithful cover, and if you were only half-paying attention, you might think you were listening to the original; the woozy trap-pop arrangement is, more or less, exactly the same. But Del Rey is a breathy singer, and not really a showy one, so the delivery is different, even if the sentiment is the same. On the show, Del Rey mentioned that there were a bunch of Grande songs on “a list of preferred covers” that the BBC sent her, which explains a lot.

Del Rey actually doubled up on covers during her Live Lounge visit; she also sang her take on Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” As The FADER points out, you can already hear Del Rey’s take on “Break Up With Your Girlfriend”; just head to this website and skip to the 2:08:42 mark. (We’ll post the video when it goes up online, which should be soon.)

Also, we’ll soon get to hear Grande and Del Rey together. Together with Miley Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey recorded a song for the soundtrack of the new Charlie’s Angels movie; it’s playing in the background in the movie’s trailer. Also, Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell is out now on Polydor/Interscope.

UPDATE: The video is now online.