Taylor Swift released her latest album, Lover, just a few weeks ago. And tonight at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, she played three of its songs live for the first time. Tickets for her “City Of Lover” concert were not sold, but were distributed via contests worldwide.

Swift’s set included live debuts of the Jack Antonoff-produced tracks “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Cornelia Street,” as well as the Joel Little-produced “The Man.” She also performed Lover cuts “You Need To Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and the album’s title track. Check out footage below.

Sass has been invented on September 9th, 2019 by Taylor Alison Swift singing the bridge of The Man. 😌 pic.twitter.com/fg59IXtovS — Anne 🌸 (@kaylorganic) September 9, 2019