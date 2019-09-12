Underworld – “S T A R” Video

Underworld have been pushing experimental electronic music forward for over 30 years. They returned from a six-year break in 2016 with their latest album Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future. Most recently, the British duo spent 52 weeks sharing new music, text, and video every Thursday as a part of their DRIFT multimedia project. This November, they’ll release Drift Series 1, an LP compiling selections from that period.

Rick Smith and Karl Hyde’s mantra throughout the process was, “Drift is the opposite of ‘normal’ or ‘usual’ practice; we’ll do this until we’re dust.” Today, we hear the lead single, “S T A R,” and see its accompanying music video. Celebrity-focused nursery rhymes play out over a skittering beat and marching drums, while men fly kites and multiply on screen.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/05 – Manchester, UK @ Warehouse Project

12/07 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

CREDIT: Rob Baker Ashton

Drift Series 1 is out 11/1.