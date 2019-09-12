Stream Haircut’s Sensation EP

Haircut are a DIY punk band from Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia, and they fucking rule. Over the past few years, I’ve seen Haircut play a whole ton of house shows. They were good when they started. They’re great now. Since releasing their debut EP Shutting Down in 2017, Haircut have only grown more confident and ferocious, and now they’re banging out old-school early-’80s-style hardcore with the best of them. Frontwoman Juliana, a galvanizing presence, sings in both Spanish and English, and she cuts right through her band’s barrage in both languages.

Earlier this week, Haircut released a new 7″ EP, their second. Sensation, Haircut’s newest, is not exactly a big time commitment; it’s four songs in about six minutes. But while those songs are on, you might feel ready to go out and rip some confederate states out of the ground your damn self. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://haircutva.bandcamp.com/album/sensation" target="_blank">Sensation by Haircut</a>

The Sensation EP is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.