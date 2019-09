Tyler, The Creator’s excellent Igor has thus far only yielded one of Tyler’s trademark music videos, for lead single “Earfquake.” Today that numbers doubles with a visual for one of the album’s most low-key tracks, “A Boy Is A Gun.” It features Tyler in the same wig from the “Earfquake” video, and as usual, it’s directed by the man himself under his Wolf Haley guise. Watch below.

Igor is out now on Columbia.