Brooke Candy’s Album Cover Is Really Something

You remember Brooke Candy. Sex-happy electro-rapper, daughter of a former Hustler exec, starred in Grimes’ “Genesis” video way back in 2012. This past summer, Brooke Candy came cartwheeling back onto our radar, showing up on Charli XCX’s song “Shake It.” And now Brooke Candy is getting ready to release her debut album. It’s called Sexorcism. And that thing you see above is the album cover. Give it a minute. Really let it sink in. Remember the Total Recall bit about the mutated sex worker with three boobs? Well, Brooke Candy has six boobs. She has twice as many boobs as the mutant lady from Total Recall.

Brooke Candy has worked with Charli XCX a bunch of times over the years. And Charli appears on Brooke’s album. She’s on “XXXTC,” a single that also features the Bronx rapper Maliibu Miitch. Brooke Candy released the video a couple of months ago. Charli herself isn’t in the video — we get a CGI approximation instead — but the clip does feature Brooke Candy swallowing a snake. And the song has Brooke Candy saying, “Cum so hard I wet the bed.”

Sexorcism is coming out 10/25, and I will be very curious whether that image is going to start showing up on the Apple Music and Spotify new-release widgets. The album’s tracklist includes this: “Cum” (Feat. Iggy Azalea). Say what you will about Tyga, but the lady on his album cover definitely did not have six boobs.