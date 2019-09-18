Mindfield – “Sacrifice Of The Skin” & “Violent Nature”

In the past few years, we’ve seen a wave of bands — Power Trip, Iron Reagan, Red Death — resurrecting the sound of crossover thrash, the late-’80s hybrid genre that came along when speed metal and hardcore started dancing with each other. The Jacksonville, Florida band Mindfield mine some of the territory. But Mindfield don’t play straight-up crossover thrash; they combine it with the crushing, brutalist metalcore of the ’00s — another time that metal and hardcore freely crossed paths.

Mindfield’s sound is a brutal, crushing stomp, one that’s generally slower and heavier than what a lot of other crossover-revival bands are doing. They’ve already come out with two impressive EPs, 2016’s Perpetual Suffering and 2018’s Void Of Illuminance. Today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they have a new self-titled 7″ EP, and they’ve just shared “Sacrifice Of The Skin” and “Violent Nature,” two brutally satisfying pieces of mosh music. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://mindfieldhc.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled-ep" target="_blank">Self Titled EP by Mindfield</a>

You can buy the self-titled Mindforce EP at Bandcamp.