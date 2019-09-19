Céline Dion Begs Drake Not To Get A Tattoo Of Her Face

Drake has a lot of famous people’s faces tattooed onto his famous person body — Denzel Washington, Aaliyah, Sade, Rihanna. And if he has anything to say about it (I would assume he does), fellow Canadian famous person Céline Dion might be joining that list. “You’re very iconic. We love you. I’m like a year away from a Céline tat,” he reportedly told the singer backstage at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017, gesturing towards an empty spot on his ribcage.

Drake’s had two years and multiple tattoos since then, and still no Céline tattoo. But if you ask Céline herself, that’s a good thing. In a new video interview with iHeartRadio Canada on Wednesday, People reports, someone did exactly that, and Dion actively begged Drake not to get a tattoo of her face on his body.

“Please Drake, I love you very much,” she said, looking directly into the camera. “Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit, I can have you home for lunch or dinner, we can go for a drink, we can sing together, whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want! But please …”

“This is not the money maker over here, first of all,” she went on. “But the thing that I want to say to you is that all of us here, we are going forward in life. I’ve always been very thin. And as time goes … as you go older — you too, when time comes — my face will go longer and it will go not prettier. So please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind. If it’s Nicole one day, Celine another day, Barbra another time…”

Watch her heartfelt plea below.