Watch Alex Lahey Cover My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade”

When Alex Lahey was a young boy, her father took her into the city to see a marching band. And today, the Australian rocker and Artist To Watch, who recently released her sophomore full-length The Best Of Luck Club, covered My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” for the Australian radio station Triple J’s recurring Like A Version segment. Her band played it with all the overblown grandeur it deserves, and the cymbals player seemed to be having the time of her life doing it. Watch and compare Lahey’s rendition to the original below.