The White Stripes Release Surprise Live Album Of Final Concert

On Jul 31, 2007, the White Stripes played their final show. The duo was touring behind what would be their final album as a group (2007’s Icky Thump) and performed a 20-song, 4-encore set at the Southaven, Mississippi venue Snowden Grove. Now, eight years after the band officially broke up, a recording of that final performance has made its way online, as Consequence Of Sound points out.

The White Stripes: Live In Mississippi does more than document the band’s later material — it also showcases an entire career spent hammering out tenacious riffs and impeccably simple drum patterns. Early favorites like “Hotel Yorba” and “Ball And Biscuit” sound even better next to deep cuts like “300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues” and “When I Hear My Name.”

White Stripes frontman Jack White’s latest solo album Boarding House Reach was released in 2018, recently followed by Help Us Stranger, his third album with the Raconteurs. In August, White’s Third Man Records announced a new box set celebrating the 20th anniversary of the White Stripes self-titled debut album. The White Stripes: Live in Mississippi is now available to stream and for digital download here via Nugs.net.

This article originally was published at Spin.