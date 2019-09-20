Tegan And Sara – “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)”

Tegan And Sara are releasing a memoir called High School next week, and three days later they’ll release Hey, I’m Just Like You, an album of re-recorded songs the twin sisters originally wrote as teens. Thus far they’ve shared that project’s title track and “I’ll Be Back Someday,” and today they’re sharing one more.

The new one has the wonderfully teenage title “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie),” but it’s not the dressing down of authority you might expect. In a press release, Sara Quin explains that the song is more of a self-condemnation on the part of young Tegan and Sara:

Our mother tells a story about watching the 1980s television show Punky Brewster with us when we were four years old. The episode’s morality tale focused on lying, and near the end of the show, she describes one of us climbing onto her back, sobbing into her neck and confessing a lie we’d told her earlier in the day. At 15, we started telling lies again, and we absolved ourselves constantly in the lyrics of our songs.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 on Sire.