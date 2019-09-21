Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds To Star In Musical Reimagining Of A Christmas Carol

Christmas is coming a little early. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are developing a musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol.

Sean Anders and John Morris of the Daddy’s Home films are writing and directing, and Ferrell and Reynolds will star, though details of who they will play are being kept in Scrooge’s bank vault.

The package is currently being shopped around town. Multiple studios are currently bidding, according to insiders.

Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella — about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge being visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — has been adapted numerous times, with a number of productions taking creative license with the property, such as Bill Murray’s 1988 comedy Scrooged and 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the musical take on A Christmas Carol, along with Anders and Morris.

Reynolds recently appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and has the Michael Bay Netflix action film 6 Underground, Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy upcoming. Ferrell’s recent credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and the actor is next set to star in Downhill, Fox Searchlight’s remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure.

Reynolds is repped by WME. Ferrell is repped by UTA.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.