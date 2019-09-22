Watch Wayne Newton Join The Black Keys At Life Is Beautiful

The Black Keys welcomed Wayne Newton to the stage last night at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas. The Sin City staple, who currently has a residency at Caesars Palace, joined the band to sing along with their 2011 track “Lonely Boy.”

The Keys’ set at Life Is Beautiful served as the official tour kickoff for their latest album “Let’s Rock.” At a warm-up gig for the tour on Thursday night at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, hundreds of ticketholders were turned away from the show after buying tickets from third-party resellers.

The Akron band also recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Watch video of Newton’s appearance with the band below.