Watch Halsey Sing “Time After Time” For The Emmys’ In Memoriam Tribute

Halsey was picked to perform at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment. The pop star, who is gearing up to release a new album at the beginning of 2020, sang Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” while a slideshow of television stars and creatives that passed away in the last year played on-screen.

In other 2019 Emmys news, a couple of music-adjacent programs picked up awards at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony last weekend. HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary about Michael Jackson took home the award for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, and Bruce Springsteen’s Netflix special Springsteen On Broadway picked up an award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for director Thom Zimny.

Watch Halsey’s performance of “Time After Time” below.