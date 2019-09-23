Watch Stormzy Cover Beyoncé’s Lion King Song “Brown Skin Girl”

Stormzy was recently a guest at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. For his requisite cover, he decided to take on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” a song from the pop star’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

He brought along the vocalist Stalk Ashley to sing it with him, while he added his own verse amidst a formidable collection of backup singers and instrument players. The original version of the track features Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, Wizkid, and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In addition to “Brown Skin Girl,” Stormzy also performed his own song “Sounds Of The Skeng,” which came out a few weeks back. Watch his Live Lounge performances below.