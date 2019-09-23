Equipment Malfunction Causes Injuries At Life Is Beautiful For The Second Year In A Row

At the 2018 installment of the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful, there was a mishap during Odesza’s set that sent a firework hurtling into the crowd. And now, TMZ reports that on Saturday, Life Is Beautiful had another accident that ended with festivalgoers injured.

This time, it happened during Of Monsters And Men’s set and involved a camera and part of its rigging coming undone and falling on the audience members below. It hit three women, two of whom had to be rushed to the hospital for further medical attention. Luckily, it appears that everyone survived.

A festival rep gave a comment to TMZ, saying, “The safety and security of our guests, partners, artists and employees is our first priority. Our thoughts and well wishes are with those affected by the incident.” Otherwise, they’re conducting an investigation into the accident.