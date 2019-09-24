DaBaby Announces New Album Kirk, Out This Week

2019 has belonged to DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper’s hot streak has extended over literally the entire calendar year. On New Years Day, he posted his “Walker Texas Ranger” video, a truly silly clip that became a viral smash. In short order, DaBaby signed to Interscope and, in March, released his short, fast, deeply entertaining debut album Baby On Baby, blitzing his way into the top 10 with his single “Suge.” And that was just the beginning.

This past summer, DaBaby annihilated the XXL Freshman Cipher. He jumped on songs from big artists like Post Malone, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion, impressing every time. His verses on remixes helped propel Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” to #1 and Lil Nas X’s “Panini” into the top 10. He’s become a star. And today, DaBaby announced that his second album Kirk is coming out later this week. It’s named after his last name, and it’s got a photo of DaBaby as a baby, held by his late father, on the cover.

Last week, DaBaby shared the first single “Intro.” On that song, he gives the schtick a rest and raps honestly and powerfully about his family history and about watching his father die soon at the same time as his own career was taking off. The album is also set to feature appearances from some big stars: Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, and DaBaby’s protege Stunna 4 Vegas. Check out the tracklist and the “Intro” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Off The Rip”

03 “Bop”

04 “Vibez”

05 “Pop Star” (Feat. Kevin Gates)

06 “Gospel” (Feat. Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, & YK Osiris)

07 “iPhone” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

08 “Toes” (Feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

09 “Really” (Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10 “Prolly Heard”

11 “Raw S**t” (Feat. Migos)

12 “There He Go”

13 “XXL”

Kirk is out 9/27 on Interscope. People are going to mention how DMX topped the charts with two different albums in 1998, but considering all the guest-verses that DaBaby has done, I think this is more like Creedence Clearwater Revival dropping three full albums in 1969.